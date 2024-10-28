Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ajmera Realty & Infra India consolidated net profit rises 56.90% in the September 2024 quarter

Ajmera Realty & Infra India consolidated net profit rises 56.90% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 37.58% to Rs 199.96 crore

Net profit of Ajmera Realty & Infra India rose 56.90% to Rs 35.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 37.58% to Rs 199.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 145.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales199.96145.34 38 OPM %30.2125.95 -PBDT47.0429.58 59 PBT46.5329.27 59 NP35.3522.53 57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Two major US newspapers refuse to endorse Trump, sparking democracy debate

Shakti Pumps hits 5% upper circuit as profit grows multi-fold in Q2

No KL, nor Stoinis: LSG likely to retain THESE 5 players | IPL 2025 auction

Diwali sales set to hit Rs 4.25 trillion; traders prep for festive boom

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 850 pts to 80,250; Nifty at 24,400; PSB up 3%, Auto gains

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story