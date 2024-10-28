Ajmera Realty & Infra India consolidated net profit rises 56.90% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 37.58% to Rs 199.96 crore

Net profit of Ajmera Realty & Infra India rose 56.90% to Rs 35.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 37.58% to Rs 199.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 145.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.199.96145.3430.2125.9547.0429.5846.5329.2735.3522.53

