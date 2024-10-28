Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Sunshield Chemicals standalone net profit declines 17.78% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
Sales rise 40.82% to Rs 92.91 crore

Net profit of Sunshield Chemicals declined 17.78% to Rs 3.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 40.82% to Rs 92.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 65.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales92.9165.98 41 OPM %8.3413.53 -PBDT6.847.32 -7 PBT4.305.47 -21 NP3.193.88 -18

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 1:28 PM IST

