Sunshield Chemicals standalone net profit declines 17.78% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 40.82% to Rs 92.91 crore

Net profit of Sunshield Chemicals declined 17.78% to Rs 3.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 40.82% to Rs 92.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 65.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.92.9165.988.3413.536.847.324.305.473.193.88

