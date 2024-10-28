Aaron Industries standalone net profit rises 51.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.64% to Rs 18.29 crore

Net profit of Aaron Industries rose 51.67% to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 30.64% to Rs 18.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.18.2914.0017.6115.502.971.772.511.421.821.20

