Aaron Industries standalone net profit rises 51.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Aaron Industries standalone net profit rises 51.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
Sales rise 30.64% to Rs 18.29 crore

Net profit of Aaron Industries rose 51.67% to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 30.64% to Rs 18.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales18.2914.00 31 OPM %17.6115.50 -PBDT2.971.77 68 PBT2.511.42 77 NP1.821.20 52

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 1:28 PM IST

