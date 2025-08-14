Ajooni Biotech standalone net profit rises 65.96% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.86% to Rs 31.27 crore

Net profit of Ajooni Biotech rose 65.96% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.86% to Rs 31.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 25.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.31.2725.662.273.741.280.851.030.630.780.47

