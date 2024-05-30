Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ajwa Fun World & Resort reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ajwa Fun World &amp; Resort reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:17 AM IST
Sales decline 32.89% to Rs 0.51 crore

Net loss of Ajwa Fun World & Resort reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 32.89% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 57.69% to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.20% to Rs 2.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.510.76 -33 2.572.74 -6 OPM %5.8817.11 -19.8420.44 - PBDT-0.040.10 PL 0.310.46 -33 PBT-0.090.05 PL 0.110.26 -58 NP-0.090.05 PL 0.110.26 -58

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

