Elegant Floriculture &amp; Agrotech (India) standalone net profit declines 21.43% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:17 AM IST
Sales decline 72.37% to Rs 0.21 crore

Net profit of Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (India) declined 21.43% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 72.37% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 23.08% to Rs 0.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.210.76 -72 0.600.78 -23 OPM %28.57-9.21 --21.67-33.33 - PBDT0.210.63 -67 0.410.25 64 PBT0.120.20 -40 0.03-0.18 LP NP0.110.14 -21 0.02-0.12 LP

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

