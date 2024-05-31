Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Akash Infraprojects standalone net profit rises 9866.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Akash Infraprojects standalone net profit rises 9866.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 2:08 PM IST
Sales decline 28.52% to Rs 9.50 crore

Net profit of Akash Infraprojects rose 9866.67% to Rs 2.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 28.52% to Rs 9.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 75.89% to Rs 0.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.63% to Rs 53.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 61.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales9.5013.29 -29 53.3661.78 -14 OPM %34.9514.45 -5.8810.07 - PBDT3.580.39 818 1.582.77 -43 PBT3.370.13 2492 0.751.75 -57 NP2.990.03 9867 0.341.41 -76

First Published: May 31 2024 | 1:55 PM IST

