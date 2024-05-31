Akash Infraprojects standalone net profit rises 9866.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 28.52% to Rs 9.50 croreNet profit of Akash Infraprojects rose 9866.67% to Rs 2.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 28.52% to Rs 9.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 75.89% to Rs 0.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.63% to Rs 53.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 61.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
