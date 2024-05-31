Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UFM Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2024 quarter

UFM Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 2:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 53.72% to Rs 17.29 crore

Net profit of UFM Industries reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 53.72% to Rs 17.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.36% to Rs 1.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 24.01% to Rs 95.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 125.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales17.2937.36 -54 95.62125.83 -24 OPM %2.310.67 -1.951.44 - PBDT0.230.06 283 1.821.57 16 PBT0.080 0 1.431.33 8 NP0.08-0.01 LP 1.051.37 -23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

UFM Industries standalone net profit declines 71.43% in the December 2023 quarter

Trishakti Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Chennai Ferrous Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.50 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Cochin Malabar Estates &amp; Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.00 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kanoria Chemicals &amp; Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.74 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Marg Techno-Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Frontline Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Oswal Overseas standalone net profit declines 64.81% in the March 2024 quarter

Encode Packaging India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Nilachal Refractories reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 1:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story