UFM Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 53.72% to Rs 17.29 crore

Net profit of UFM Industries reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 53.72% to Rs 17.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.36% to Rs 1.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 24.01% to Rs 95.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 125.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

17.2937.3695.62125.832.310.671.951.440.230.061.821.570.0801.431.330.08-0.011.051.37

