AKI India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Yatra Online Ltd, Cropster Agro Ltd, EFC (I) Ltd and Shekhawati Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 February 2026.

AKI India Ltd crashed 17.05% to Rs 5.01 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 79751 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4724 shares in the past one month.

Yatra Online Ltd tumbled 14.32% to Rs 122.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

Cropster Agro Ltd lost 13.73% to Rs 11.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59614 shares in the past one month. EFC (I) Ltd shed 9.97% to Rs 238.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 78569 shares in the past one month. Shekhawati Industries Ltd plummeted 9.85% to Rs 12.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5313 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16482 shares in the past one month.