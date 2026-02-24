Sensex drops 770 pts; IT shares tumble for fifth straight day

The Nifty traded below the 25,500 level. IT shares extended losses for the fifth consecutive trading session.
At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, dropped 769.56 points or 0.92% to 82,525.10. The Nifty 50 index fell 213.06 points or 0.80% to 25,499.25.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index slipped 0.56% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index fell 0.74%.
The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,243 shares rose and 2,344 shares fell. A total of 232 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty IT index slumped 3.51% to 30,442.65. The index tumbled 7.95% in the five consecutive trading sessions.
Coforge (down 4.93%), Persistent Systems (down 4.05%), HCL Technologies (down 3.91%), Infosys (down 3.45%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 3.06%), Tech Mahindra (down 2.86%), Mphasis (down 2.63%), LTIMindtree (down 2.10%), Wipro (down 1.9%) and Oracle Financial Services Software (down 1.41%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Organic Recycling Systems (ORSL) added 0.85%. The company has secured a large-scale order from Shreyam Manek Agro Products for setting up an integrated compressed bio-gas (CBG) and biofertiliser project in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh.
Signpost India rallied 3.72% after securing exclusive outdoor advertising rights from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation under the Kolkata Streetscape Renaissance project in a Rs 450-crore, 10-year public-private partnership contract.
Waaree Energies added 1.42% after the company announced that it has received an order to supply 500 MW of solar modules from a renowned domestic solar power developer and independent power producer (IPP).
