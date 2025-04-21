Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd, Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd, Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd and SBC Exports Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 April 2025.

Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd tumbled 12.22% to Rs 8.48 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 89547 shares in the past one month.

Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd lost 9.91% to Rs 1650.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 30603 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16267 shares in the past one month.

Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd crashed 9.15% to Rs 724.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 61 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1006 shares in the past one month.

Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd dropped 7.03% to Rs 48.02. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 18454 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7798 shares in the past one month.

SBC Exports Ltd fell 5.49% to Rs 13.94. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26.83 lakh shares in the past one month.

