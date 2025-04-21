Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Just Dial Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Just Dial Ltd counter

Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Just Dial Ltd notched up volume of 82.89 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 28.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.91 lakh shares

Tata Elxsi Ltd, Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd, Cochin Shipyard Ltd, Finolex Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 21 April 2025.

Tata Elxsi Ltd witnessed volume of 23.24 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.99 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.75% to Rs.5,329.50. Volumes stood at 3.64 lakh shares in the last session.

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd registered volume of 42.02 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.30 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.87% to Rs.150.09. Volumes stood at 8.08 lakh shares in the last session.

Cochin Shipyard Ltd saw volume of 41.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.50 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.95% to Rs.1,492.60. Volumes stood at 8.89 lakh shares in the last session.

Finolex Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 32.4 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.32 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.23% to Rs.177.51. Volumes stood at 10.82 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

