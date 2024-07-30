Akshar Spintex standalone net profit declines 30.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.72% to Rs 37.02 croreNet profit of Akshar Spintex declined 30.00% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.72% to Rs 37.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 38.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales37.0238.45 -4 OPM %5.274.58 -PBDT2.232.33 -4 PBT1.081.26 -14 NP0.630.90 -30
Powered by Capital Market - Live News