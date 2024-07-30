Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indiamart Intermesh consolidated net profit rises 37.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Indiamart Intermesh consolidated net profit rises 37.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 17.44% to Rs 331.30 crore

Net profit of Indiamart Intermesh rose 37.18% to Rs 114.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 83.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.44% to Rs 331.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 282.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales331.30282.10 17 OPM %32.6923.64 -PBDT159.50121.60 31 PBT151.40114.20 33 NP114.0083.10 37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE: People have made India the fastest growing economy, says FM in reply to INDIA bloc's questions

India is one of the fastest growing markets globally: Samsung CEO Han

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 4: Hockey- IND 1-0 IRE in 2nd Qtr; India medal tally Bronze- 2

WazirX dials FIU-IND, FBI to recover funds lost to $230 million heist

Byjus vs BCCI row: Edtech firm seeks to settle debt with cricket board

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 4:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story