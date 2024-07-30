Lexus Granito (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.76 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 5:06 PM IST
Sales decline 43.68% to Rs 17.78 crore

Net Loss of Lexus Granito (India) reported to Rs 3.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 43.68% to Rs 17.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 31.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales17.7831.57 -44 OPM %-4.330.32 -PBDT-1.88-0.77 -144 PBT-3.87-3.32 -17 NP-3.76-3.47 -8

