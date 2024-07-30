Chemcrux Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 46.78% in the June 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Sales decline 23.24% to Rs 17.11 crore

Net profit of Chemcrux Enterprises declined 46.78% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 23.24% to Rs 17.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 22.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales17.1122.29 -23 OPM %12.0417.36 -PBDT2.323.73 -38 PBT1.763.16 -44 NP1.242.33 -47

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 4:46 PM IST

