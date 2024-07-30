Chemcrux Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 46.78% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 23.24% to Rs 17.11 crore

Net profit of Chemcrux Enterprises declined 46.78% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 23.24% to Rs 17.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 22.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.17.1122.2912.0417.362.323.731.763.161.242.33

