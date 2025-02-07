Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 66.35% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.69% to Rs 1010.41 crore

Net profit of Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals declined 66.35% to Rs 65.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 193.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 6.69% to Rs 1010.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1082.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1010.411082.8412.018.63130.7989.9186.2758.3665.18193.70

