Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 66.35% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales decline 6.69% to Rs 1010.41 crore

Net profit of Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals declined 66.35% to Rs 65.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 193.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 6.69% to Rs 1010.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1082.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1010.411082.84 -7 OPM %12.018.63 -PBDT130.7989.91 45 PBT86.2758.36 48 NP65.18193.70 -66

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

