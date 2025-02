Rupa & Company consolidated net profit rises 14.53% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.26% to Rs 316.40 crore

Net profit of Rupa & Company rose 14.53% to Rs 23.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 20.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 0.26% to Rs 316.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 317.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.316.40317.2412.0210.3836.5631.7232.9127.9623.8020.78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News