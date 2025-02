Expleo Solutions consolidated net profit declines 41.89% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.94% to Rs 257.58 crore

Net profit of Expleo Solutions declined 41.89% to Rs 19.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 34.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 2.94% to Rs 257.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 250.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.257.58250.2314.9615.3740.6749.1228.3040.6819.7834.04

