BSE consolidated net profit rises 103.04% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 95.20% to Rs 831.74 crore

Net profit of BSE rose 103.04% to Rs 219.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 108.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 95.20% to Rs 831.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 426.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.831.74426.1035.4434.37318.27168.23287.98143.37219.67108.19

