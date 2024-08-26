Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 60.17 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.07% to Rs 1019.11 crore

Net profit of Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals reported to Rs 60.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 188.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.07% to Rs 1019.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 969.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1019.11969.8912.56-12.92121.54-129.3387.48-159.0460.17-188.23

