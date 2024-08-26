Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 60.17 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 4:37 PM IST
Sales rise 5.07% to Rs 1019.11 crore

Net profit of Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals reported to Rs 60.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 188.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.07% to Rs 1019.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 969.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1019.11969.89 5 OPM %12.56-12.92 -PBDT121.54-129.33 LP PBT87.48-159.04 LP NP60.17-188.23 LP

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 7:25 AM IST

