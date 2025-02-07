Akzo Nobel India consolidated net profit declines 4.57% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.72% to Rs 1050.50 croreNet profit of Akzo Nobel India declined 4.57% to Rs 108.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 113.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 1.72% to Rs 1050.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1032.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1050.501032.70 2 OPM %15.8916.11 -PBDT169.60171.60 -1 PBT146.20151.50 -3 NP108.60113.80 -5
