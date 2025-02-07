Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Akzo Nobel India consolidated net profit declines 4.57% in the December 2024 quarter

Akzo Nobel India consolidated net profit declines 4.57% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 5:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 1.72% to Rs 1050.50 crore

Net profit of Akzo Nobel India declined 4.57% to Rs 108.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 113.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 1.72% to Rs 1050.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1032.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1050.501032.70 2 OPM %15.8916.11 -PBDT169.60171.60 -1 PBT146.20151.50 -3 NP108.60113.80 -5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Garware Hi Tech Films consolidated net profit rises 8.82% in the December 2024 quarter

Balrampur Chini declines as Q3 PAT slides 23% YoY to Rs 70 crore

DCX Systems drops after Q3 PAT slides 25% YoY to Rs 10 crore

Anand Rayons standalone net profit rises 10.96% in the December 2024 quarter

Manomay Tex India standalone net profit rises 56.62% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 5:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story