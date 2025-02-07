Akzo Nobel India consolidated net profit declines 4.57% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.72% to Rs 1050.50 crore

Net profit of Akzo Nobel India declined 4.57% to Rs 108.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 113.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 1.72% to Rs 1050.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1032.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1050.501032.7015.8916.11169.60171.60146.20151.50108.60113.80

