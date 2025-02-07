DCX Systems drops after Q3 PAT slides 25% YoY to Rs 10 crore

DCX Systems slipped 6.46% to Rs 307.05 after the company's consildated net profit slipped 25.19% to Rs 10.01 crore in Q3 FY25, compared with Rs 13.38 crore recorded in Q3 FY24.

However, revenue from operations rose marginally to Rs 200.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter, compared with Rs 198.16 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax in the third quarter of FY25 was at Rs 15.95 crore, down 1.12% as against Rs 16.13 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

EBIT stood at Rs 17.65 crore in the December 2024 quarter, registering a decline of 25.93% YoY. EBIT margin slipped 8.82% in Q3 FY25, compared to 12.03% registered in the corresponding quarter previous year.

On a 9-month basis, the companys consolidated net profit declined by 57.58% to Rs 18.17 crore on 16.95% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 590.22 crore in 9M FY25 compared to 9M FY24.

Consolidated order book (including Raneal Advanced Systems) as of 31 December 2024 stood over Rs 3,359 crore.

H.S. Raghavendra Rao, Chairman & Managing Director, DCX Systems, said, Despite macro-economic uncertainties and continued geo-political tensions in parts of the world, DCX has demonstrated resilience in navigating the dynamic market conditions. Recent milestones during this quarter reflect our strategic efforts and focus areas. Top line continued to expand based on successful execution of our order book. I am glad to share that we have continued to grow our order book during this quarter by securing several new orders.

Some of the new contracts we bagged during this quarter include orders from overseas customers worth USD 160 Mn as well as from our prestigious customers like IAI-ELTA SYSTEMS and Lockheed Martin. These contracts reflect the strong brand recall that DCX has built for itself in the global markets, through its unmatched product quality, consistency in delivery, and robust production capabilities.

Also Read

I am glad to share that both DCX and our W-o-S Raneal have cleared all its short term and long-term fund-based borrowings from the lenders and are now debt free. Further, we have been reassured of A-/Stable and A2+ credit rating for our long-term and shortterm borrowings from the reputed credit rating agency CRISIL, which demonstrates stability in the business.

Our focus continues to be on entering new geographies, leveraging Make-in-India initiative and establishing DCX as a Product company through Transfer of Technology (ToT). We shall continue to improve operational efficiencies to deliver sustainable value for all our stakeholders. I thank the entire team of DCX and all our stakeholders for your faith and support which helps us set and achieve new benchmarks.

DCX Systems is one of the leading Indian manufacturers of electronic sub-systems and cable harnesses in the defense and aerospace sectors. Operations of the company are classified as system integration, cable and wire harness assemblies, and kitting.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News