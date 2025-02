Anand Rayons standalone net profit rises 10.96% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 17.62% to Rs 74.64 crore

Net profit of Anand Rayons rose 10.96% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 17.62% to Rs 74.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 90.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.74.6490.602.331.670.930.800.810.730.810.73

