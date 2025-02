Manomay Tex India standalone net profit rises 56.62% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 49.18% to Rs 185.89 crore

Net profit of Manomay Tex India rose 56.62% to Rs 6.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 49.18% to Rs 185.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 124.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.185.89124.6113.2010.2815.719.158.076.006.033.85

