Avro India Ltd, Addi Industries Ltd, U. H. Zaveri Ltd and Loyal Textile Mills Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 August 2026.

Avro India Ltd, Addi Industries Ltd, U. H. Zaveri Ltd and Loyal Textile Mills Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 August 2026.

Alacrity Securities Ltd crashed 17.64% to Rs 48.9 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15531 shares in the past one month.

Avro India Ltd lost 10.49% to Rs 8.53. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.9 lakh shares in the past one month. Addi Industries Ltd tumbled 8.98% to Rs 80.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2111 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1043 shares in the past one month. U. H. Zaveri Ltd slipped 8.17% to Rs 9.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 45909 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11910 shares in the past one month.