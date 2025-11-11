Alacrity Securities standalone net profit rises 1.94% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 56.85% to Rs 102.58 crore

Net profit of Alacrity Securities rose 1.94% to Rs 5.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 56.85% to Rs 102.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 237.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.102.58237.747.613.057.937.677.777.555.795.68

