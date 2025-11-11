Taparia Tools standalone net profit rises 31.70% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.80% to Rs 259.39 crore

Net profit of Taparia Tools rose 31.70% to Rs 40.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 30.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.80% to Rs 259.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 224.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.259.39224.0019.6217.4555.1841.7454.4641.0640.5130.76

Powered by Capital Market - Live News