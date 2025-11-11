Shukra Bullions standalone net profit declines 46.15% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.50% to Rs 0.36 crore

Net profit of Shukra Bullions declined 46.15% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.50% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.360.3219.4440.630.070.130.070.130.070.13

