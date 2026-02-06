Associate Sponsors

Alchemist Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.82 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 6:19 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 1.80 crore

Net Loss of Alchemist Corporation reported to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs 1.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1.800 0 OPM %-43.890 -PBDT-0.83-0.03 -2667 PBT-0.94-0.03 -3033 NP-0.82-0.03 -2633

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 6:19 PM IST

