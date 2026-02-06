Shyam Century Ferrous reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.14 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 97.43% to Rs 0.84 crore

Net loss of Shyam Century Ferrous reported to Rs 6.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 97.43% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 32.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.8432.67-1161.90-0.77-7.981.35-9.200-6.140.06

