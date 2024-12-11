Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alembic Pharma Panelav unit clears Brazil GMP audit

Alembic Pharma Panelav unit clears Brazil GMP audit

Image
Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The inspection was conducted from 16 September 2024 to 20 September 2024.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals has successfully completed the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (ANVISA) GMP audit at active pharmaceutical ingredient (API)-II Facilty at Panelav for its 8 APIs. The inspection was conducted from 16 to 20 September 2024.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals is in the business of the development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, i.e., formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

The pharmaceutical companys consolidated net profit increased 12.3% to Rs 153.41 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared to Rs 136.56 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations grew 3.3% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,647.98 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

The scrip slipped 1.34% to currently trade at Rs 1,088.95 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

IATA chief hopeful that India will provide more bilateral flying rights

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Metal, Auto, FMCG stocks drive Sensex 100 pts higher to 81,650

Sanjay Malhotra assumes charge as new RBI governor amid economic challenges

WPL 2025 auction date and time, players list, live streaming on December 15

Asian Paints shares rise on bourses; here's what driving rally in stock

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 12:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story