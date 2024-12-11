Alembic Pharma Panelav unit clears Brazil GMP audit

The inspection was conducted from 16 September 2024 to 20 September 2024.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals has successfully completed the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (ANVISA) GMP audit at active pharmaceutical ingredient (API)-II Facilty at Panelav for its 8 APIs. The inspection was conducted from 16 to 20 September 2024.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals is in the business of the development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, i.e., formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

The pharmaceutical companys consolidated net profit increased 12.3% to Rs 153.41 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared to Rs 136.56 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations grew 3.3% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,647.98 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

The scrip slipped 1.34% to currently trade at Rs 1,088.95 on the BSE.

