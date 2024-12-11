Growing momentum noted around sustainable finance in India

Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) has recently noted that there is growing momentum around sustainable finance in India, with the investors increasingly asking for non-financial disclosures and the regulator echoing the need for increasing the understanding of the banking sector professionals on climate and ESG impacts of financial decision making. To ensure that Indias finance sector workforce develops the ESG skills and competencies necessary to implement and achieve the objectives of Indias sustainable finance roadmap, sustainable finance education is critical to upskilling the sector at scale.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News