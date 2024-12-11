Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Growing momentum noted around sustainable finance in India

Growing momentum noted around sustainable finance in India

Image
Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) has recently noted that there is growing momentum around sustainable finance in India, with the investors increasingly asking for non-financial disclosures and the regulator echoing the need for increasing the understanding of the banking sector professionals on climate and ESG impacts of financial decision making. To ensure that Indias finance sector workforce develops the ESG skills and competencies necessary to implement and achieve the objectives of Indias sustainable finance roadmap, sustainable finance education is critical to upskilling the sector at scale.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Sai Life Sciences IPO: Worth your money? Check GMP, price band, and more

Premium

Stable govt, GDP growth to help India get FPIs: Barclays' Prez Dainton

Mishtann Foods says Sebi's show cause notice unsustainable; stock jumps 9%

Parliament LIVE updates: Rajya Sabha adjourned after tussle over no-trust motion against Dhankhar

BEML share price rises 4% on securing Rs 136 cr-order from Defence Ministry

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 11:59 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story