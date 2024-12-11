Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd, Precision Camshafts Ltd, Lambodhara Textiles Ltd and Sarveshwar Foods Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 December 2024.

Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 257.15 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9832 shares in the past one month.

Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd soared 16.28% to Rs 106.97. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15286 shares in the past one month.

Precision Camshafts Ltd surged 13.36% to Rs 366.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47760 shares in the past one month.

Lambodhara Textiles Ltd advanced 12.10% to Rs 242.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37441 shares in the past one month.

Sarveshwar Foods Ltd spurt 11.10% to Rs 11.71. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 95.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17.77 lakh shares in the past one month.

