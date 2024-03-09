Alembic Pharma's Gujarat facility gets 4 observations from USFDA

Alembic Pharmaceutical said that USFDA had conducted inspection at its oncology (injectable and oral solid) formulation facility (F-2) at Panelav,Gujarat.

The USFDA had conducted inspection from 28 February to 8 March 2024. At the end of the inspection USFDA issued a Form 483 with four procedural observations.

The company said that it will provide comprehensive response to USFDA for the observations within the stipulated period.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals is in the business of development, manufacturing, and marketing of Pharmaceuticals products i.e. Formulations and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients.

The drug maker recorded 48.01% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 180.45 crore in Q3 FY23 as compared with Rs 121.92 crore in Q3 FY22. Revenue from operations slipped 8.05% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,630.57 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.

The scrip fell 0.04% to end at Rs 998.90 on Thursday, 7 March 2024.

