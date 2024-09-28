Alembic Pharma's Panelav unit gets EIR from USFDA

Alembic Pharmaceuticals announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had issued an establishment inspection report (EIR) for its oral solid formulation facility (F-1) located in Panelav, Gujarat.

Earlier, on 26 July 2024, the pharmaceutical company informed that it had successfully completed the USFDA inspection of its Oral Solid Formulation Facility (F-I) in Panelav.

This scheduled GMP inspection was completed without any form 483 observations. The inspection had been conducted from 17 July 2024 to 26 July 2024.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals is in the business of development, manufacturing, and marketing of Pharmaceuticals products i.e. Formulations and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients.