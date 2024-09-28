Saksoft acquires Bangalore-based Salesforce Summit Partner 'Ceptes Software'

Saksoft announced the acquisition of Ceptes Software, a recognized expert in Salesforce services, headquartered in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Saksoft stated that it anticipates the transaction will be closed within 4 weeks pending customary closing conditions. This strategic acquisition will significantly help Saksoft expand its capabilities around Salesforce solutions, cloud innovation, and customer experience optimization.

Ceptes with its 15+ years of experience and as a Salesforce Summit Partner, leverages Salesforce's full ecosystem, from Sales Cloud and Service Cloud to advanced platforms like Einstein AI and Data Cloud, helping businesses optimize their processes and enhance customer engagement.