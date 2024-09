To design and construct 220/33 KV GIS Substation & Transmission line extension work

Bajel Projects announced its successful foray into the nascent data centre segment securing its first order from an upcoming data center service provider. Bajel has bagged an order for the design and construction of a 220/33 KV Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Substation and transmission line extension for a colocation data center in Navi Mumbai.

