Oriental Rail Infra bags order worth Rs 1.79 cr

Oriental Rail Infrastructure announced that it has secured order worth Rs 1.79 crore from integral coach factory (ICF), Chennai, Indian Railways.

The project entails supply and installation of 13 sets of seats and berths with hardware for LWS PP coach.

The cost of the project is Rs 1,79,01,780 and it is to be executed within 27 October 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The company said that the delivery is to be made to furnishing Depot/ICF, chennai. Further, 90 % of payment to be received against inspection certificate issued by the nominated inspection agency as specified in the contract and proof of dispatch/delivery of the material and balance 10 % after receipt, inspection and acceptance of the goods, it added.