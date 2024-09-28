Bajel Projects wins first data centre order

Bajel Projects announced that it had successfully entered the emerging data centre segment by securing its first order from an upcoming data centre service provider. The order involves the design and construction of a 220/33kV gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) substation and transmission line extension for a colocation data centre in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. The order involves the design and construction of a 220/33kV gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) substation and transmission line extension for a colocation data centre in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. This project, underscores Bajels strategic entry into the rapidly growing data center market driven by Indias digital transformation, increasing demand for data storage and processing capabilities, it added. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Bajel will leverage its extensive expertise in design, engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) to deliver critical power infrastructure solutions. The project will incorporate a combination of lattice towers and monopoles, conductors, and other essential components like the GIS substation, ensuring reliable, efficient, and continuous power supply.

Bajel is committed to completing this project within the stipulated timeframe, executing it with strict adherence to quality and safety standards. This commitment will further solidify Bajels reputation for safety and operational excellence, as stated in a press release.

Rajesh Ganesh, MD & CEO of Bajel Projects said, "The exponential growth of data centers in India, fuelled by cloud adoption, e-commerce, digital services and localization, presents a compelling opportunity for us. We're strategically building capabilities in GIS and Monopoles to become a trusted partner for data center developers in their pursuit of reliable and sustainable power infrastructure."

Bajel Projects (BPL) is a leading company in the business of power infrastructure, with a strong presence in the Power Transmission and Power Distribution sectors. BPL was formerly part of Bajaj Electricals under the EPC segment.

The company reported standalone net profit of Rs 5.52 crore in Q1 FY25 as against net loss of Rs 1.70 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Net sales stood at Rs 505.69 crore in Q1 FY25, steeply higher than Rs 197.26 crore reported in Q1 FY24.

Shares of Bajel Projects fell 0.14% to end at Rs 254.40 on Friday, 27 September 2024.

