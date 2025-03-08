Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alembic Pharma's Vadodara facility gets one Form 483 observation from US FDA

Alembic Pharma's Vadodara facility gets one Form 483 observation from US FDA

Image
Last Updated : Mar 08 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Alembic Pharmaceuticals stated that the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) had conducted an inspection at the company's bioequivalence facility located at Vadodara from 3rd to 7th of March 2025.

Post the conclusion of this scheduled inspection, the US FDA issued a Form 483 with one procedural observation the companys aforementioned unit.

The company will provide comprehensive response to US FDA for the observations within the stipulated period, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.

The announcement was made after market hours on Friday.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals is in the business of the development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, i.e., formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

The companys consolidated net profit tumbled 23.29% to Rs 138.42 crore in Q3 FY25, compared with Rs 180.45 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations was at Rs 1,692.74 crore in the third quarter of FY25, up 3.81% year on year (YoY).

Also Read

Pak water authority asks farmers to brace for up to 35% water shortage

'Unfortunate to reduce tariffs on US under Trump's pressure': Manish Tewari

Expenses over $50,000 now require DOGE approval, says new EPA guidance

LIVE News: Rescue operation enters 15th day in Telangana's SLBC tunnel collapse

Dharma Guardian: India, Japan hold 7th Army talks, discuss defence ties

The scrip had jumped 4.26% to end at Rs 845.65 on the BSE on Friday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shilpa Medicare's Raichur units gets Form 483 with one observation from US FDA

Shukra Pharmaceuticals fixes record date for Stock Split

JSW Steel's crude steel production climbs 12% YoY in February 2025

Transwarranty Finance allots Equity shares

Oriental Rail Infra secures Rs 43-cr Vande Bharat order from Indian Railways

First Published: Mar 08 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story