Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shilpa Medicare's Raichur units gets Form 483 with one observation from US FDA

Shilpa Medicare's Raichur units gets Form 483 with one observation from US FDA

Image
Last Updated : Mar 08 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Shilpa Medicare said that the United States Food and Drugs Administration (US FDA), post an inspection, has issued Form 483 with one observation to the company's unit located at Raichur.

In a regulatory filing made after market hours yesterday, the company stated that the United States Food and Drugs Administration (USFDA) had conducted an inspection at Unit-1 of Shilpa Pharma Lifesciences, located at Raichur from March 3-7, 2025.

On conclusion of inspection, we received one observation in form 483, which is procedural in nature.

"The company will closely work with the agency and remain committed to address this observation comprehensively within stipulated time," Shilpa Medicare stated.

Shilpa Medicare is a manufacturer of API, formulation, and development services. Shilpa Medicare (SML) started its operations as an API manufacturer way back in 1987 at Raichur, Karnataka, India.

The company had reported consolidated net profit of Rs 31.78 crore in Q3 FY25, which is significantly higher as compared with the PAT of Rs 4.58 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations for the third quarter was at Rs 319.32 crore, up 11.35% year on year.

Also Read

'You have fired nobody': Elon Musk clashes with cabinet over govt cuts

LIVE News: Trump attacks India's tariffs regime, says 'somebody is finally exposing them'

China imposes retaliatory tariffs on import of Canadian farm, food products

Georgia bill may help Trump, others recover costs of election meddling case

Trump Organisation sues Capital One for closing accounts after Jan 6 attack

The scrip had added 1.68% to end at Rs 671.95 on the BSE yesterday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shukra Pharmaceuticals fixes record date for Stock Split

JSW Steel's crude steel production climbs 12% YoY in February 2025

Transwarranty Finance allots Equity shares

Oriental Rail Infra secures Rs 43-cr Vande Bharat order from Indian Railways

National Housing Bank standalone net profit rises 51.90% in the December 2023 quarter

First Published: Mar 08 2025 | 11:19 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story