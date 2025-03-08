Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shukra Pharmaceuticals fixes record date for Stock Split

Shukra Pharmaceuticals fixes record date for Stock Split

Last Updated : Mar 08 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Record Date is 21 March 2025

Shukra Pharmaceuticals has fixed 21 March 2025 as the record date to ascertain the eligibility of Shareholders for the purpose of sub-division / split of the Equity Shares of the comp-any such that every 1(one) Equity Share having nominal/face value of Rs. 10/- [Rupees Ten 0niyJ each be sub-divided into 10 [Ten) Equity shares having nominal/face value of Rs. 1/- (Rupees one 0nly) each.

First Published: Mar 08 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

