Shukra Pharmaceuticals fixes record date for Stock Split

Record Date is 21 March 2025

Shukra Pharmaceuticals has fixed 21 March 2025 as the record date to ascertain the eligibility of Shareholders for the purpose of sub-division / split of the Equity Shares of the comp-any such that every 1(one) Equity Share having nominal/face value of Rs. 10/- [Rupees Ten 0niyJ each be sub-divided into 10 [Ten) Equity shares having nominal/face value of Rs. 1/- (Rupees one 0nly) each.

