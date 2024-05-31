Alfavision Overseas (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.11 crore

Net profit of Alfavision Overseas (India) reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs -0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 58.82% to Rs 0.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 89.84% to Rs 3.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

