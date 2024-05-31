Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alfavision Overseas (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Alfavision Overseas (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:19 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 0.11 crore

Net profit of Alfavision Overseas (India) reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs -0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 58.82% to Rs 0.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 89.84% to Rs 3.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.11-0.58 LP 3.1330.81 -90 OPM %-727.27105.17 -30.997.40 - PBDT0.11-1.04 LP 0.320.73 -56 PBT0.10-1.06 LP 0.280.69 -59 NP0.10-1.06 LP 0.280.68 -59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Alfavision Overseas (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.59 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Cotton Day Highlights U.S. Cotton's Value to the Indian Textile Industry

Ashiana Ispat reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.65 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Yuranus Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.29 crore in the March 2024 quarter

AgTech Revolution: The Integration of Smart Farming Technologies for a Greener and Smarter Agricultural Landscape

US Dow falls 330 points ahead of inflation data

Aarti Inds appoints Suyog Kalyanji Kotecha as CEO

Stock alert: Bharat Dynamics, Apollo Hospitals, Sunteck Realty, Subex, Hero MotoCorp

Indices poised to open lower

Stratmont Industries standalone net profit declines 77.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story