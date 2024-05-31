Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stratmont Industries standalone net profit declines 77.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:19 AM IST
Sales rise 28.04% to Rs 43.65 crore

Net profit of Stratmont Industries declined 77.36% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.04% to Rs 43.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.11% to Rs 0.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 65.75% to Rs 87.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 52.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales43.6534.09 28 87.2552.64 66 OPM %0.763.02 -2.132.34 - PBDT0.431.07 -60 1.711.27 35 PBT0.290.90 -68 1.151.10 5 NP0.120.53 -77 0.760.73 4

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

