Alkem Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 11.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Alkem Laboratories rose 11.10% to Rs 765.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 688.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.17% to Rs 4000.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3414.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.4000.993414.6723.0122.05989.44859.17895.83780.26765.06688.64

