Alkem Laboratories Ltd gains for fifth session

Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Alkem Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 5250, up 2.38% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 62.52% in last one year as compared to a 21.84% gain in NIFTY and a 50.52% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 5250, up 2.38% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.59% on the day, quoting at 21801.1. The Sensex is at 71674.09, down 0.66%. Alkem Laboratories Ltd has added around 1.38% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Alkem Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.75% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18564.85, down 0.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.82 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.13 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5275, up 2.55% on the day. Alkem Laboratories Ltd is up 62.52% in last one year as compared to a 21.84% gain in NIFTY and a 50.52% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 39.23 based on TTM earnings ending September 23.

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

