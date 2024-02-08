Hero MotoCorp Ltd spurts 0.36%, rises for fifth straight session

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is quoting at Rs 4810.45, up 0.36% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 87.97% in last one year as compared to a 21.84% gain in NIFTY and a 49.75% gain in the Nifty Auto.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 4810.45, up 0.36% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.59% on the day, quoting at 21801.1. The Sensex is at 71674.09, down 0.66%. Hero MotoCorp Ltd has added around 16.97% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Hero MotoCorp Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19903.8, down 0.78% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.96 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.96 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4754.25, up 0.35% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 26.85 based on TTM earnings ending September 23.

