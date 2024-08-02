Alkyl Amines Chemicals standalone net profit declines 1.81% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.46% to Rs 399.69 croreNet profit of Alkyl Amines Chemicals declined 1.81% to Rs 48.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 49.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.46% to Rs 399.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 409.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales399.69409.79 -2 OPM %19.7918.05 -PBDT83.5978.57 6 PBT65.9166.39 -1 NP48.8749.77 -2
