Alkyl Amines Chemicals standalone net profit declines 3.43% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 2:51 PM IST
Sales decline 4.63% to Rs 354.00 crore

Net profit of Alkyl Amines Chemicals declined 3.43% to Rs 42.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 43.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 4.63% to Rs 354.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 371.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales354.00371.20 -5 OPM %18.9719.04 -PBDT74.9376.98 -3 PBT57.2459.05 -3 NP42.2643.76 -3

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

